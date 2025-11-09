Section 144 extended: Public gatherings, protests banned in Punjab till Nov 15

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province for seven more days, maintaining a ban on protests, rallies, processions, sit-ins, and public gatherings until November 15, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, Section 144 prohibits the assembly of four or more people in public places, as well as the display of weapons and the use of loudspeakers. The publication and distribution of provocative, hate-inciting, or sectarian material also remain strictly prohibited.

A spokesperson for the Home Department said the decision was made to maintain law and order and protect lives and property, citing terrorism threats and public safety concerns. Authorities fear that public gatherings could be exploited by anti-state elements for disruptive activities.

The spokesperson clarified that the restrictions do not apply to wedding ceremonies, funerals, official government duties, or court proceedings. The use of loudspeakers is permitted only for the call to prayer (Azan) and Friday sermons.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Home Department has directed widespread dissemination of the notification to ensure public awareness and strict compliance with the extended restrictions until November 15.

Earlier, on October 10, 2025, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province for 10 days.

A notification issued by the Secretary of the Home Department stated that the Provincial Government of Punjab had received credible intelligence reports from law enforcement agencies indicating a serious and imminent threat to public peace, as well as the safety of life and property across the province.

Additionally, multiple reports suggest planned terrorist activities involving groups such as RAW, TTP, and BLA. Authorities have strong concerns that certain political and sectarian elements may organize gatherings or demonstrations that could disrupt public order, the notification stated.

In light of these threats, the Secretary of the Home Department imposed a ban on the assembly of persons, processions, sit-ins, carrying of arms, the use of loudspeakers, and the distribution of provocative materials, it added.