Section 144 imposed ahead of PTI’s public gathering in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government on Friday imposed section 144 in Rawalpindi ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) announced public gathering in the city, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here under section 144 of CrPC, the district administration banned all types of gatherings, rallies, protests, and weapon displays. The restriction will remain in effect on September 28 and 29.

The notification imposing the section 144 was issued a day before the PTI’s public gathering in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, section 144 of CrPC has also been imposed in Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal districts.

Meanwhile, the PTI called on supporters to gather at Liaquat Bagh. Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub posted on X. “I urge you all to come out in great numbers to Liaquat Bagh at 2pm,” he said. “We will have a gathering, it is our legal and constitutional right.”

Earlier, PTI moved the deputy commissioner’s office to seek permission for September 28’s public rally in Rawalpindi.

The application seeking venues of Liaquat Bagh or Bhatta Chowk for public rally was submitted by PTI leaders Ghulam Husnain, Owais Younis and Nabeel Satti.

PTI requested Rawalpindi DC to release NoC for public rally on September 28, citing Pakistan’s constitution allows parties to carry their political activities.