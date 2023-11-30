Section 144 imposed in Bannu

BANNU: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has imposed section 144 in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to maintain peace, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to DC Shah Saud, a ban has been imposed on aerial firing and display of arms from today (Thursday) till December 3 amid an ongoing anti-polio campaign.

On Wednesday, a police officer deployed to provide security to the polio vaccination team was martyred on Mundan Road, Bannu.

The police officer was on his way to perform duty in an anti-polio drive, when unidentified miscreants targeted him.

Pillion riding and the use of tinted glasses in vehicles have also been banned. The violation will lead to strict legal action, the DC Bannu said.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.

Such a ban is enforced by the police who register cases under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violations of the ban. Section 188 carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison or fine or both.