Section 144 imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Peshawar district administration has imposed Section 144 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the PSC examinations on Friday.

According to the notification, Section 144 will remain in effect until December 4, 2025.

The Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar issued the notification to maintain law and order, prevent cheating and ensure a transparent examination environment during the PMS and other written examinations.

Under the restrictions, public gatherings, crowds and unnecessary movement within 200 meters of examination centers have been banned. Entry of unauthorized individuals into the examination centers is strictly prohibited.

Carrying weapons or any prohibited items has also been forbidden.

The district administration stated that violations of these directives will lead to legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Section 144 refers to a law in Pakistan’s Code of Criminal Procedure that grants authorities the power to issue orders to prevent danger to human life, health, safety, or public tranquility.

These orders can ban certain activities, such as public gatherings, rallies, and processions, or restrict the display of weapons, often to maintain law and order.