Section 144 imposed in Lakki Marwat

The district administration has imposed Section 144 in Lakki Marwat to maintain the law and order situation in the district, ARY News reported.

According to the district administration, political parties are not allowed to hold public gatherings at the same place and same time.

Furthermore, political parties have been directed to take prior permission for public gatherings or corner meetings in connection with the February 8 election.

The notification stated that section 144 was enforced to protect citizens’ lives and properties and prevent untoward incidents.

Section 144 includes a ban on arms display, and the assembly of more than five people at one place, while vehicles with tinted glasses are also banned.

The law and order situation in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not good as parts of province witnessed a surge in terror attacks in the recent past.

On January 17, Lakki Marwat police repulsed a terrorist attack on two police check posts.

According to police, terrorists equipped with rocket launchers and other advanced weapons attacked the police stations of Ghazni and Shehbaz Khel in Lakki Marwat.

The timely response by the police officials forced the terrorists to flee from the scene. No human loss was reported in the shootout.