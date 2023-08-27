Section 144 imposed in Mohmand district

MOHMAND: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has imposed section 144 in district Mohmand to maintain peace, ARY News reported.

A ban has been imposed on gatherings of five or more people in the city to avoid any untoward incident, according to deputy commissioner. The ban is also imposed on aerial firing and display of arms for two weeks.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers district administration to issue orders in public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.

Such a ban is enforced by the police who register cases under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violations of the ban. Section 188 carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison or fine or both.