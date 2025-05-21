web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Section 144 imposed in Naushehra Feroze

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

NAUSHEHRA FEROZE: The district administration in Naushehra Feroze imposed section 144 for a period of 30 days in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation in Moro, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, gatherings of any kind, including processions and demonstrations, and the carrying or exhibition of firearms and other weapons is strictly forbidden.

The decision was made following recommendations from Deputy Commissioner Arslan Salim and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghar Malik. Commissioner Moro, Nadim Abro, cited the prevailing situation as the primary reason for invoking Section 144,.

Earlier on Tuesday, the enraged workers nationalist groups, who were protesting against contentious canals on Indus River project, set fire to the residence of Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and several containers on the National Highway.

The protest was organized by nationalist groups against a controversial canal project in Moro, Naushahro Feroze, turned violent, leading to arson and clashes with law enforcement.

Read More: Sindh minister’s residence torched as violence erupts in Naushahro Feroze

The provincial home minster said that his residence in Moro was set ablaze. According o police, the protestors attacked police personnel, including those from the Highway Security Organization (HSO), and looted bags of fertilizer from a trailer, fleeing with the stolen goods on motorcycles.

The unrest caused significant disruption, with the National Highway blocked, exacerbating tensions in the area.

Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar sought a detailed report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naushahro Feroze regarding the incident. He said that elements challenging the writ of law will face iron-fisted action.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.