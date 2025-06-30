Section 144 imposed in North Waziristan after deadly attack on security forces

PESHAWAR: Authorities have imposed Section 144 for one month amid rising security concerns in North Waziristan.

A notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner confirmed on Monday the enforcement of restrictions aimed at maintaining law and order in the district.

As part of the implementation, activities such as pillion riding, public gatherings of more than three individuals, and entry of non-custom paid vehicles into the district will remain banned.

In addition, a day-long curfew was enforced on Monday, from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.. During the period, all entry and exit routes, as well as main roads across the district, remained closed for public movement.

The curfew has been imposed to facilitate the movement and logistical operations of security forces across the region. Authorities have urged residents to cooperate and comply with the restrictions to ensure peace.

Earlier, at least 13 soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an attack carried out Indian-sponsored terrorists on a security forces convoy in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

“In a cowardly attack, planned and orchestrated by the terrorist state of India, and executed by its proxy Fitna al Khwarij, a Security Forces convoy was targeted today in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that a vehicle-borne suicide bomber attempted to explode himself on a security forces convoy, who was intercepted by the leading group, foiling his nefarious design. However, in their desperation, an explosive laden vehicle was rammed by the Indian sponsored Kharjis into one of the vehicles of the leading group.

Resultantly, 13 personnel embraced martydrom while three civilians including two children and a woman also got severely injured.