Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Amid the current law and order situation, the deputy commissioner of Peshawar has imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY news reported on Thursday.

The provincial capital has been prohibited of gatherings of more than five persons and any violations of Section 144 will result in legal action, a statement released by the deputy commissioner’s Office Peshawar said.

The statement furthered that gathering of more than five individuals is not permitted given the existing condition of law and order.

Earlier, the Punjab government directed law enforcers to take legal actions against the violators of Section 144 in Lahore following the PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek.’

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab government, Section 144 had been imposed in different parts of the city and special measures were adopted on Mall Road following terror threats and the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government imposed Section 144 in three areas of Lahore – Mian Mir Bridge to Istanbul Chowk, Civil Secretariat and its adjacent roads along Main Boulevard Gulberg.

