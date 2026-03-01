Punjab imposes Section 144 across province

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province, banning public gatherings, rallies and demonstrations for seven days, according to an official notification issued by the Punjab Home Department.

The notification stated that the restrictions have been enforced due to possible terrorism threats and concerns about maintaining law and order.

According to intelligence reports cited in the notification, sensitive gatherings could become potential targets of terrorist activities. Authorities also warned that miscreant elements may try to target religious scholars and spread unrest or sectarian violence.

The Home Department said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent any disturbance to public peace.

Under the orders, holding public gatherings at public places without prior permission will not be allowed. The notification also states that display of weapons has been completely banned across Punjab.

Officials added that the restrictions imposed under Section 144 will remain in effect for seven days across the province.

Pakistan orders immediate ban on all drones

Earlier, the Government of Pakistan imposed a nationwide ban on flying drones, including all types of recreational and commercial drones, citing security concerns.

Authorities have instructed provincial administrations to strictly enforce the order, while law enforcement and intelligence agencies have been exempted. Violations of the restrictions will be punishable under Section 144 of the law and police officers (SHOs) have been authorised to register cases against offenders.

Officials said the move aims to prevent misuse of aerial devices and ensure public safety throughout Pakistan.

Following these directives from the government of Pakistan, the Sindh Home Department has also imposed a ban on drones, UAVs, and quadcopters across the province. The use of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and heli-cams is prohibited in Sindh for 60 days, effective immediately.

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies remain exempt, while all others must comply. Authorities emphasised that the move is designed to enhance security and prevent misuse of aerial technology across the province.