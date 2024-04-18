Section 144 imposed in Punjab ahead of by-elections

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) ahead of the by-elections in different districts of the province, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in those districts where by-elections are being held that included Lahore, Kasur, Chakwal and Gujarat.

Section 144 of CrPC is enforced in Bhakkar, Wazirabad, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan. A notification issued in this regard read that the Section 144 would remain enforced from April 18 to 22.

No one would be allowed to carry and display weapons and action will be taken against the violators. The by-elections are scheduled to take place on April 21.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) handed over 6.23 million ballot papers to concerned Returning Officers (ROs) for by-elections in 21 constituencies.

According to the details, approximately 2.55 million Pakistanis will exercise their right to vote for the five National Assembly constituencies, while around 3.61 million people will be voting for 16 provincial assemblies seats across the country.

According to sources, more than 6.23 million ballot papers have been printed, with green-colored papers for the National Assembly and white-colored papers for the provincial assemblies.