Section 144 imposed in Quetta

QUETTA: The Balochistan Home Department has announced the enforcement of Section 144 in Quetta district until December 22, imposing strict restrictions on public gatherings and certain activities, ARY News reported.

Under the newly issued orders, all weapon exhibitions and usage are completely prohibited in the district. Additionally, double riding on motorcycles is banned, with the exception of women and children.

Vehicles with tinted windows and unregistered motorcycles are also restricted from movement under the Section 144 notification.

The Home Department has further prohibited gatherings of more than five people, rallies, processions, and sit-ins, as well as covering faces with masks or mufflers in public areas.

Transportation or handling of acid and explosive materials is strictly forbidden.

Law enforcement agencies, including the police, have been granted full authority to take action under Section 144, and any violations will be dealt with under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to submit daily reports on compliance with the Section 144 restrictions to the Home Department.

Officials stressed that these measures are necessary to ensure public safety and maintain law and order in Quetta, highlighting that the Section 144 orders will be strictly enforced until the deadline.

Section 144 Extended in Rawalpindi

Earlier, the District Administration of Rawalpindi had extended the enforcement of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure until 10 December, citing prevailing law and order concerns.

The order, initially imposed by the deputy commissioner, restricts public gatherings of more than four individuals and prohibits rallies and political assemblies in the city.

“This measure is necessary to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents,” officials stated.

Heightened security arrangements have been approved for areas surrounding Adiala Jail, including deployment of additional personnel inside and around the facility.

Police checkpoints have also been planned on all major routes leading to the jail to monitor and control movement effectively.

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to cooperate with law enforcement and comply with the restrictions to ensure public safety.