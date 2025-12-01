Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi

Section 144 has been imposed in Rawalpindi. The notification of imposing the ban has been issued.

According to the notification issued by the office of the deputy commissioner of Rawalpindi, on Monday, Section 144 will remain imposed for three days till 3 December 2025.

The public gatherings, rallies, and sit-in protests have been banned. The gathering of five or more persons will also be restricted, while the display of weapons, pillion riding on a motorcycle, and the use of a loudspeaker will also be banned.

The notification states that a ban has been imposed in view of the current situation.