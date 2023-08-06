28.9 C
Section 144 imposed in various Punjab districts for seven days

MIANWALI: The district authorities have imposed section 144 for seven days in Kasur, Jhelum, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin and Rawalpindi districts, according to official notifications.

Authorities have notified “Ban on all gatherings, public meetings, demonstrations, sit-ins and rallies for seven days under section 144”.

“Those violating the order will be tackled strictly,” according to the official order.

Yesterday Police declared security high alert in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi amid apprehensions of protests over arrest of the PTI chairman.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after a court found him guilty of “corrupt practices” in Toshakhana case and awarded him three years jail term.

Federal Police has declared security high alert in Islamabad, a police spokesperson said.

“All officers have been directed to remain in their respective areas and enhance checking in all areas of the federal capital”, police stated.

Rawalpindi Police has also been on high alert with special instructions to police to tackle possible protests from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Police authorities have directed subordinates to keep vigil over the situation.

