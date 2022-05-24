Section 144 imposed in Sindh for 30 days

KARACHI: Following the recent terrorist activities in Karachi, the Sindh government on Tuesday imposed Section 144 across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, Section 144 will remain in force for 30 days.

The law bans the assembly of more than five people in public places.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers district administration to issue orders in public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.

The ban is enforced by the police who register cases under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violations of the ban which carry a maximum penalty of six months in prison or fine or both.

The latest development came in light of the series of bomb blasts in Karachi’s Saddar area.

On Friday, the Sindh Home Department imposed Section 144 in the District South and placed a ban on the usage of drone cameras and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

A notification was also issued by the Sindh Home Department regarding the ban on the use of drones and flying cameras across the South District of Karachi for two months.

