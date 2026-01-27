Section 144 in Lahore to celebrate Basant on Feb-6 to 8

LAHORE: Local administration has imposed section 144 to ensure celebration of traditional Basant Festival without any untoward incident.

The kites with pictures of holy books, religious places, or any personality will be prohibited to keep religious and social harmony and maintain law and order during the festival, according to the government order. The kites with the flag of a country, or a political party will also be banned under the law.

The authorities have also banned preparation, buying, selling and using kites carrying religious or political prints for 30 days under section 144.

During Basant using single or multicolor kites without any picture will be permissible under the law.

Preparation of illegal kites, their storage, sale or use has been declared as a punishable offence.

According to sources, there were apprehensions that the miscreants could use religious and political symbols during the Basant festival.

The section 144 has come into effect forthwith and the law enforcement agencies have been directed to take action under the law.

The government of Punjab has given conditional permission to celebrate a secured Basant festival from February 06 to 08.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore has issued the Basant 2026 notification under the Punjab Kite-Flying Act 2025, recently passed by the Punjab Assembly.

The authorities have also planned various safety measures including installing safety nets and wire-protection systems on main roads to prevent accidents. Officials earlier said that the Basant festival will be allowed only under strict safety compliance to ensure a safe, festive atmosphere for Lahore’s residents.