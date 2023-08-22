Section 144: Punjab information minister withdraws tweet

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab information minister Amir Mir has withdrawn his tweet related to the imposition of Section 144, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Amir Mir clarified that deputy commissioners have been given powers to impose Section 144. The DCs have powers to impose Section 144 citing the situation.

He detailed that the DCs could impose the restrictions under the law for a week or more.

The caretaker government has adopted extraordinary security measures following riots in Jaranwala after an alleged incident of blasphemy. Amid the riots, four churches and several houses and vehicles were torched by the outrageous crowd.

On August 17, in view of the Jaranwala incident, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad imposed section 144 in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad – Ali Annan – had imposed Section 144 in the district after protests, vandalism, and arson against the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad in Jaranwala Tehsil of Faisalabad City of Punjab.

Following the attacks and arson on the Christian population and properties on Wednesday, a ban was imposed on gatherings, meetings, rallies and sit-ins for seven days to avoid any untoward incidents.

The Deputy Commissioner has also announced a public holiday in Tehsil Jaranwala due to the disturbing law and order situation, under which all public and private institutions will remain closed.