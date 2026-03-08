Section 144 restrictions in Punjab extended for 7 days

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended Section 144 across the province for seven days, banning public gatherings, rallies and demonstrations, according to an official notification issued by the Punjab Home Department.

The notification stated that the restrictions have been enforced due to terrorism threats and concerns about the law and order.

According to intelligence reports cited in the notification, sensitive gatherings could become potential targets of terrorism.

The Home Department said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent any disturbance to public peace.

Under the orders, holding public gatherings at public places without prior permission will not be allowed. The notification also states that display of weapons has been completely banned across Punjab.

The law enforcement officials will be exempted from the ban during duty.

The official order has exempted wedding parties, funerals and court proceedings from the ban.

The district administrations and police have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of section 144.

The restrictions under Section 144 will remain in effect for seven days across the province.