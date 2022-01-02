Various sections of motorways closed as fog blankets Punjab, KP

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Several sections of the motorways were closed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) amid dense fog, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The motorways across various locations were closed due to zero visibility.

Despite rains in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the problem of fog could not be resolved, and several areas of both provinces remain under its grip.

According to motorway officials, M-1 from Peshawar to Burhan, M-2 from Thokar Niaz Baig to Sheikhupura and M-3 from Faizpur to Nankana Sahaib have been closed due to fog.

Motorway police have instructed the public to avoid unnecessary travel on the highway and advised vehicle owners to take precautionary measures and use fog lights while traveling on the motorways.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain and snow is expected in the north and northwestern Balochistan, north Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh and few plain areas of Punjab during morning and night. The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad, Muzaffarabad and Quetta four degrees centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi fifteen, Peshawar five, Gilgit zero and Murree one degree centigrade.

