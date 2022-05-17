Security alerted at PIA, CAA offices amid terror attacks

KARACHI: Amid recent terror attacks in Karachi, the security has been alerted at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) offices, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing well-informed sources.

The quick force has been directed to remain alert in the CAA and PIA offices, while the staff has been directed to wear their I.D cards while discharging duties in the CAA and PIA offices, sources said.

Furthermore, directions have been also issued to ensure the functionality of the CCTV cameras. The directions have been given after the recent terror attacks in Karachi.

On Monday night, a woman namely Sania lost her life and 11 persons sustained injuries in a bomb blast near Memon Masjid at MA Jinnah Road in Karachi.

12 persons including policemen were wounded in the bomb explosion in Iqbal Cloth Market near Memon Masjid located at MA Jinnah Road.

A police van was completely destroyed and several vehicles were partially damaged in the powerful explosion. Sources told ARY News that the explosive material was apparently planted in a motorcycle which blew up through a remote-controlled device.

