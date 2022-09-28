Security beefed up at highways after Karachi attack

KARACHI: Police have beefed up security at National Highway and other sensitive locations in Karachi, following attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi, which saw one person dead and two injured.

SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur while divulging details of the security said snap checking is being conducted at 12 locations in Malir while suspicious vehicles, motorbikes and individuals are also checked.

“Personnel from Shaheen Force are being deployed at sensitive locations and National Highway to monitor suspicious movements,” he said, adding that biometric devices are being used to scrutinize data of suspicious people.

The development came after a Chinese national was killed and two others sustained injuries after an unidentified man attacked them inside a clinic in Saddar area of Karachi while posing as a patient.

According to SSP South Asad Raza, the attacker came while disguised as a patient and remained inside the clinic for a longer period.

“As soon as his turn came, he opened fire on the Chinese nationals inside the clinic,” he said, adding that a Chinese cashier died on the spot while a doctor and his wife sustained injuries.

Both the deceased and injured are dual nationals, he said, adding that they have been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively. The injured are said to be in critical condition.

The police have also recovered seven spent casings of 9mm pistol and cordoned off the area to collect further evidence from the spot.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed an attacker running away soon after the attack with police saying that the suspect ran away using the MA Jinnah Road. The authorities will be scrutinizing all CCTV cameras on the route to determine the escape route of the suspect.

