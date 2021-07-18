IG railways police orders hightenened security on stations, installations

KARACHI: Ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival and holidays, the Inspector General of Pakistan Railways (PR) Police has Sunday ordered doubling down on policing across the stations countrywide and other railways department installations, ARY News reported.

Following the directives by railways police IG Arif Nawaz Khan, personnel postings have been increased on all stations, while the commandoes have been posted on special instalments under the railways authority.

IG Khan has directed the force to keep an eye out on any suspicious activity being played out in the premises, according to the new developments.

Furthermore, the security of mosques and imam bargahs have too been accentuated right ahead of the Eid festivities.

According to the details of the matter, the reason cited to double down on the security is, in principal, to ensure SOP implementation amid the fourth Covid wave. However, the bomb disposable squad has been on alert to carry out sweepings.

Eid special train comprising 11 coaches to depart from Karachi July 19

Separately to happen department yesterday, the department of railways decided to run at least two Eid special trains to cater to the commuter demands as thousands shared their grievances over lack of means to travel back to their houses.

The sources inside the Pakistan Railways (PR) department confirmed there will be one Eid special train from Karachi comprising 11 bogies. The official statement says it will depart on July 19 at 1 pm.

On the other hand, the second Eid special train will run from Rawalpindi on July 24 at 11am. This too shall comprise 11 economy class coaches, the department spokesperson confirmed