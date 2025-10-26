Security forces foil infiltration bid; five soldiers martyred, 25 terrorists eliminated: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: As many as 25 khwarij including four Suicide Bombers belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij were killed in Spinwam, Ghaki area of Kurram district in North Waziristan by the security forces, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said, ARY News reported.

However, during the intense fire exchanges, five brave sons of soil, Havildar Manzoor Hussain (age: 35 years, resident of District Ghizar), Sepoy Nauman Ilyas Kiyani (age: 23 years, resident of District Poonch), Sepoy Muhammad Adil (age: 24 years, resident of District Kasur), Sepoy Shah Jehan (age: 25 years, resident of District Vehari) and Sepoy Ali Asghar (age: 25 years, resident of District Pak Pattan), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

On 24-25 October 2025, movements of two large groups of khwarij, opposite general area Ghaki, Kurram District and Spinwam, North Waziristan District who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, were picked up by the security forces.

Own troops effectively engaged these groups of khwarij. As a result of precise and skillful engagements, fifteen khwarij including four Suicide Bombers belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij were gun down in Spinwam, North Waziristan District. Whereas, another ten infiltrating khwarij were killed in Ghaki, Kurram District. Large number of weapons, ammunition & explosives were also recovered from the killed infiltrating Khwarij.

It is significant to point out that these infiltration attempts by Fitna al Khwarij are being carried out at a time when delegations of Pakistan and Afghanistan are engaged in talks in Türkiye; casting doubts on intentions of Interim Afghan Government with regards to addressing the issue of terrorism emanating from its soil.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border and is expected to fulfil its obligations of Doha Agreement and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij against Pakistan.

The Security Forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.