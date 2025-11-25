Security forces foil Jaffar Express sabotage attempt in Balochistan

NASEERABAD: Security forces on Tuesday foiled a major sabotage attempt targeting the Jaffar Express after an explosive device was found planted on a railway track in Balochistan’s Naseerabad district, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, unidentified attackers had planted the bomb on the track near Dera Murad Jamali in an attempt to strike the Quetta-bound Jaffar Express, which was travelling from Lahore.

The explosive device was discovered shortly before the passenger train was due to pass through the area.

Security forces and police responded swiftly, defusing the device and averting a potential disaster. The train was stopped at the Dera Murad Jamali railway station for safety, the station master confirmed.

Police said approximately 3.5 kilograms of explosive material had been planted on the track within the limits of the Sadar police station. The Bomb Disposal Squad safely defused the device. Officials noted that the train was only minutes away from reaching the site when the bomb was discovered.

This was the latest in a series of attacks targeting the Jaffar Express.

Just a day earlier, the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express narrowly escaped an attack in the Bolan Pass area of Kachhi district. That incident marked the sixth attack on the train between Quetta and Sibi in the past one and a half months.

In Monday’s incident, armed men opened fire on the train from surrounding mountains near Aab-i-Gum shortly after it had crossed Mach station. Security personnel, including Railways Police on board, returned fire, forcing the attackers to flee. Railway officials confirmed that all bogies remained safe.