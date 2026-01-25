Security forces foil terrorist attack in Bannu, defuse IED

Bannu: The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) on Sunday safely defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Bannu, preventing a potential tragedy, police said.

According to police, the explosive device, weighing approximately three to four kilograms, was planted on Eidgah Road within the jurisdiction of Domel Police Station.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu said the device was planted by terrorists.

Following the incident, police launched a search operation in the area to trace those responsible. Multiple police teams are conducting raids in the vicinity.

DPO Yasir Afridi said terrorists are attempting cowardly acts to spread fear, but police are determined to eliminate terrorism and ensure a safe environment for the public.

Earlier on Jan 13, 2026, four peace committee members were killed when armed terrorists opened fire on them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing police sources.

The incident occurred at Mazanga Chowk in the Gulbadin Landi Dak area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Havid Police Station. Police said the victims were targeted in a coordinated attack by armed assailants.

The deceased were identified as Naseeb ur Rehman, his son Bismillah Jan, Hamid, and Ziaullah. Their bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The attack triggered widespread outrage in the area, with residents condemning the incident. The Peace Committee announced strong resistance against Fitnah al-Khawarij (FAK) terrorists, vowing to continue efforts to maintain peace in the region.