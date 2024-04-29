Security forces gun down four terrorists in Tank IBO: ISPR

The Security Forces gunned down four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result four terrorists were killed. Weapons, ammunition & explosives were also recovered from them.

The killed terrorists were involved in several terrorist activities, the ISPR said.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism.

In similar intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan and Panjgur districts, security forces gunned down four terrorists.

According to the military’s media wing, an IBO (intelligence-based operation) was conducted in the Panjgur District of Balochistan on the reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists, including wanted militant Asad aka Hasrat were gunned down. Meanwhile, arms, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from their possession.

In a separate operation in the North Waziristan District, two terrorists were killed.

The military’s media wing added that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians in the area.