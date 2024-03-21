Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in Panjgur IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Thursday gunned down most wanted terrorist in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Panjgur, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to Army’s media wing, armed forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur and killed Chakar Liaquat, a wanted terrorist while two others sustained injuries.

“Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist acts in the area,” the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, a sanitization operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism.

Earlier on Monday, the security forces killed a high-value target identified as terrorist commander Sehra alias Janan among the eight other terrorists during an Intelligence Operation (IBO) conducted on the night of March 17 and 18th in North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), after an intense fire exchange, eight terrorists including Terrorist commander Sehra alias Janan were killed during the operation.

The terrorist commander was involved in orchestrating the terrorist attack on the security forces post in Mir Ali on March 16 and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.