Security forces gunned down three khwarij: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Razmak area of North Waziristan and killed three khwarij, according to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the operation, a firefight ensued, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists, Khawarij, associated with an outlawed group while one terrorist was injured. The security forces also recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said.

The statement further mentioned that the terrorists were involved in targeted killings of both security personnel and civilians.

The ISPR reiterated the commitment of the security forces to rid the country of the menace of terrorism and the Khawarij extremists.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday commended the security forces for launching successful intelligence-based operation against Khawarij terrorists in North Waziristan.

In a statement issued by the President House, the president praised the bravery of the forces for killing 3 terrorists in the operation.

He vowed to continue operations against the Khawarij until the complete elimination of terrorism.

The whole nation is united against the menace of the terrorism, President Zardari said.

Earlier on August 15, The security forces had gunned down seven khawarij during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Kurram district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that the killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous attacks against security forces and innocent civilians.

It added that five khwarij have also been injured in the IBO.

“During the operation, our troops effectively engaged the khawarij’s location, resulting in seven terrorists of Fitna Al Khawarij being sent to hell, while five others were injured,” the ISPR said.