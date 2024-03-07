Security forces gunned down two wanted terrorists in KP

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Thursday gunned down two terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported, citing ISPR news release.

The ISPR spokesperson stated that the security forces, after an intense exchange of fire, gunned down the ring leader Shamrooz alias Sheenay, while, in another operation, Terrorist Mansoor was also successfully neutralized.

The law enforcers recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives devices from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, and were wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

The security forces were conducting sanitization operations to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Meanwhile, locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.