Security forces kill 12 terrorists in Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 12 khawarij on the night of September 19 in two fierce encounters that took place in North and South Waziristan districts, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Friday.

In a press release issued today, the military’s media wing said that security forces detected movement of group of seven terrorists, trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District.

“The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all seven khawarij were sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered, the press release added.

The army’s media wing further said that the second encounter took place in general area Ladha, South Waziristan District.

“A group of khawarij attacked a security forces’ post. Own troops fought bravely, foiling the attempts of intrusion and killed five Khwarij.”

The statement added that during intense exchange of fire, six soldiers were also martyred.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve,” the statement concluded.

Earlier in August, four soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack in South Waziristan District.

