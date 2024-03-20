Security forces kill eight terrorists as attack on GPA complex foiled

GWADAR: Security forces thwarted an attack on the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Complex, killing all eight terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“Own troops employed for security responded immediately and effectively engaged the terrorists, and in ensuing fire exchange, all eight terrorists were sent to hell. A large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists,” the military’s media wing added.

سیکیورٹی فورسز نے دہشتگرد گروہ کی گوادر پورٹ اتھارٹی میں داخل ہونے کی کوشش ناکام بنادی، بروقت کاروائی سے 8 دہشت گرد مارے گئے۔ آئی ایس پی آر#ARYNews #ISPR pic.twitter.com/n3AaFUMc6q — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 20, 2024

The ISPR said two brave soldiers — Sepoy Bahar Khan (age 35 years, resident of district DG Khan) and Sepoy Imran Ali (age 28 years, resident of district Khairpur) — having fought gallantly, sacrificed their lives and embraced Shahadat during the exchange of fire.

The ISPR said that security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve against terrorism.

Earlier, in a post on social media platform X, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said eight militants were “neutralised by security forces”, adding: “The message is loud & clear. Whosoever chooses to use violence will see no mercy from the state.”

Located at the center of the city, GPA Complex has several offices related to the Gwadar Port Authority, law enforcement agencies, and staff houses.

GPA develops commercial structures like Bank Branches, Stevedores, Agency Offices, Cargo Storage Sheds, Marine Repair Workshop etc. to facilitate the investors as well as for revenue generation on a 69 acres of land. GPA initiated the construction of the following infrastructures with an estimated cost of Rs. 2381.884 million.

Pakistan will not tolerate cross-border terror attacks: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan will not tolerate any more cross-border terror attacks on its soil.

Chairing the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, PM Shehbaz Sharif said security of the geographical frontiers of Pakistan is a redline.

Pakistan desires to have cordial relations with the neighboring fraternal countries to promote trade and economic relations. However, it is not acceptable that the land of the neighboring country is used for terrorism in Pakistan, he added.

Nacta to be ‘restructured on modern lines’

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Wednesday that the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) will be restructured on modern lines.

The minister announced this while presiding over a meeting during his visit to NACTA headquarters in Islamabad today.

Naqvi underscored the need to widely promote Pakistan’s national narrative against the extremist ideology of terrorists.

He emphasized full implementation of the National Action Plan and a comprehensive strategy to counter extremism and terrorism.

“It is more important to take pre-emptive action against terrorists and their facilitators than taking action after the incident of terrorism,” Naqvi said.

He also sought a detailed report on the efficiency of all provincial Counter Terrorism Departments and called a meeting of the Coordination Committee of the National Action Plan next week.

Moreover, a comprehensive strategy would be formulated to uproot terrorism, and extremism, besides ensuring “full implementation” on the National Action Plan — an action plan established by the federal government in December 2014 to boost anti-terrorist offensive following deadly Army Public School (APS) Peshawar attack.