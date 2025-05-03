Five Khwarij gunned down in KP operations

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down five Khwarij terrorists in separate operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an exchange of fire resulted in the deaths of three terrorists, including a key figure, Faridullah in Bajaur.

In North Waziristan’s Dosali area, two more terrorists were killed. Additionally, in Mohmand, a secret hideout was destroyed, and two Khwarij terrorists, including a prominent member, Lal Amir alias Ibrahim, were arrested.

During the operations, security forces recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials. The ISPR confirmed that the slain terrorists were involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region.

Earlier, 11 khawarij were killed during IBOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“On 26-27 March 2025, eleven Khwarij were killed by the security forces in four separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province”, the ISPR said.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, five khwarij were killed.

In a second operation conducted in same general area, three more khwarij were successfully neutralized by own troops.

In another encounter that took place in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, own troops effectively neutralized two khwarij.

In fourth operation conducted by the Security Forces in general area Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District, one kharji was killed.

ISPR further stated Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed kharij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.