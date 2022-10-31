Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

Security forces, in an exchange of fire on Monday, killed four terrorists in the general area of Kaman Pass near Shahrig, in Balochistan on Monday.

According to the ISPR, an Intelligence Based Operation commenced yesterday in Kaman Pass near Shahrig, to clear a hideout of Terrorists. Security Forces were heli-dropped near the suspected locations of terrorists to cut the escape routes and clear the hideout.

However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire on the Security Forces, resulting in the Shahadat of Sepoy Shafi Ullah and Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser.

A cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices have been recovered.

The clearance operation, however, continues to apprehend other terrorists in the area.

