Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed four terrorists of Fitna-al-Hindustan in a successful operation in the Pahrod area of Balochistan, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the security forces conducted an operation on the movement of terrorists during the night of 19th and 20th of this month.

During the operation, a flag of Fitna-al-Hindustan and weapons were also recovered from the terrorists.

The clearance operation is underway in the area. Recently, Fitna-al-Hindustan carried out terrorist attacks on unarmed and innocent Pakistanis.

The sources said the terrorists of Fitna-al-Hindustan and their facilitators will be made an example.

Earlier, security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by Indian-sponsored militant group Fitna Al-Khawarij near the Pak-Afghan border, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, Indian-backed Fitna Al-Khwarij were killed during a decisive operation in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan.

The security forces also recovered of a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials. The military’s swift response has once again demonstrated its readiness and resolve to counter cross-border terrorism.

The statement reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to eliminating Indian-sponsored terrorism and highlighted that security forces remain fully prepared to confront any threats along the border.

ISPR also called upon the interim Afghan government to prevent the use of Afghan soil for launching terrorist attacks against Pakistan, particularly by foreign-sponsored proxies.

The statement urged that regional peace is only possible when such elements are denied safe haven.