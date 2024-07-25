web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

Security forces kill one terrorist in Houshab-IBO: ISPR

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

BALOCHISTAN: In an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Hoshab District of Balochistan, security forces engaged in a firefight with terrorists, resulting in the death of a notorious terrorist named Ali Jan and injuries to two others, according to a statement by the ISPR.

The slain terrorist, Ali Jan, was implicated in attacks on both security forces and civilians.

During the operation, security forces recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives from killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area including kidnapping and target killing of innocent civilians.

READ: Security forces foil infiltration attempt on Pakistan-Afghan border: ISPR

Efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend other terrorists in the area.

Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.