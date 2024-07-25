Security forces kill one terrorist in Houshab-IBO: ISPR

BALOCHISTAN: In an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Hoshab District of Balochistan, security forces engaged in a firefight with terrorists, resulting in the death of a notorious terrorist named Ali Jan and injuries to two others, according to a statement by the ISPR.

The slain terrorist, Ali Jan, was implicated in attacks on both security forces and civilians.

During the operation, security forces recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives from killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area including kidnapping and target killing of innocent civilians.

Efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend other terrorists in the area.

Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan.