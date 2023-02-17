Security forces kill suicide bomber in South Waziristan IBO

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A suicide bomber was killed during an intelligence-based operation by the security forces in the Spinkai area of South Waziristan, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the operation was conducted in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) district after intelligence confirmed the presence of a suicide bomber belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

During an exchange of fire, an alleged suicide bomber namely, Rehman Mehsud Alias Nekro was killed after his vest exploded. The killed terrorist had come to Pakistan from Afghanistan and was involved in various attacks on security officials.

He was also a close ally of important TTP commanders Azmat Ullah aka Lala and Khairban aka Khairu.

In a similar raid yesterday, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed to have repulsed an attack by militants on law enforcers in Kala Bagh Town of Mianwali district, killing a commander of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported.

According to the CTD statement, the militants belonging to the TTP attacked law enforcers in Kala Bagh Town of Mianwali district. It said militants opened indiscriminate fire on security personnel, prompting law enforcers to retaliate.

During the exchange of fire – which lasted for almost 20 minutes, a TTP commander – identified as Habib-ur-Rehman – was killed. However, other terrorists managed to flee from the spot.

The CTD team has recovered a Kalashnikov, suicide jacket and TTP stickers from the possession of killed terrorist. A case against the attack has been registered CTD police station Sargodha while the law enforcers have launched an operation to find the remaining suspects.

Comments