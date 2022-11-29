Security forces kill ten terrorists in Hoshab IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have gunned down ten terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Hoshab area, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, the forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Hoshab area of Balochistan to clear a hideout of terrorists linked to firing incidents targeting security forces and civilians.

The ISPR further said that as forces were in the process of establishing blocking positions after identifying 12-14 terrorists’ location, terrorists opened fire onto the security forces.

“During the intense exchange of fire, ten terrorists were killed while another was apprehended in injured condition. Two terrorists managed to escape,” the military’s media wing added.

It noted that an operation to trace the escaped terrorists were launched in the area. The security forces also recovered a heavy cache of arms and ammunition, including IEDs.

“Security forces remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR concluded.

Earlier on November 26, at least nine terrorists, associated with proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Kohlu area by the security forces.

The forces undertook a “clearance operation” and managed to eliminate nine terrorists belonging to the proscribed organization after a heavy exchange of fire. Meanwhile, three terrorists were also arrested in injured condition, the ISPR added.

The military’s media wing further said that the security forces were chasing the BLA terrorists since the September 30 blast in Kohlu Bazar, which claimed live of two people.

The ISPR added the terrorists were involved in various criminal activities including kidnapping, ransom and extortion. “Terrorists were also involved in attacks on security forces,” it added.

