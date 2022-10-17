Security forces kill terrorist during Bannu operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces shot dead one terrorist in exchange of fire during a raid conducted in Jani Khel area of Bannu, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), one terrorist was killed during an intense exchange of fire while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from his custody in Jani Khel.

The killed terrorist was involved in attacks on security forces, the ISPR said.

Earlier this month, at least four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the general area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district.

According to the military’s media wing, the troops observed and engaged the terrorists.

During the intense exchange of fire, all four terrorists were gunned down, the ISPR said.

The killed terrorists were involved in targeted killing, kidnapping and extortion in the area, according to the press release.

Security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from those killed

