Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Thursday killed a wanted terrorist in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, the IBO was conducted in a hideout on confirmed intelligence of the presence of terrorists in Mir Ali and during an exchange of fire wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah was killed.

“Wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah got killed during exchange of fire,” the ISPR added.

On October 12, a terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Read More: TERRORIST KILLED IN NORTH WAZIRISTAN IBO: ISPR

“On confirm intelligence of presence of terrorists in Mirali, North Waziristan, troops conducted IBO on the terrorist hideout,” the ISPR said.

It said that weapons and ammunition were recovered during the operation while an area clearance operation is in progress.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!