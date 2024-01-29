Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Monday gunned down a terrorist in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan district, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, on reported presence of terrorists, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan district.

During the intense fire exchange, the security forces gunned down a terrorist identified as Naikman Ullah was killed.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier in a similar operation in the Zhob district of Balochistan province, Security forces have killed seven terrorists in an intelligence-based operation.

According ISPR, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Sambaza in Zhob. Seven terrorists were killed in the operation of the security forces while weapons and ammunition were recovered from their possession.