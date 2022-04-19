Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was shot dead during action in North Waziristan on Tuesday, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations.

As per details, the army personnel met an encounter with the terrorists in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel area. As a result, a terrorist named Fareed Ahmed was shot dead.

The security forces said that Fareed was involved in attacks on the security forces in the area. Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, and stability in the country.

On Monday, two terrorists associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed by security forces in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK).

The army and personnel of the law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation in DIK’s Kolachi on the reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, two TTP terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who were identified as Khalil and Ahsan aka Deva.

