Security forces kill two TTP terrorists in DIK

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been killed by security forces in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), KP, ARY News reported.

As per details, the army and personnel of the law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation in DIK’s Kolachi on the reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, two TTP terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who were identified as Khalil and Ahsan aka Deva.

The security forces said that Khalil was an expert of producing suicide jacks and making landmines. The killed terrorists were involved in the martyrdom of five policemen on April 11, attacks on anti-polio teams and extortion.

Earlier in the month of March, four terrorists had been killed and two soldiers were martyred in the intense exchange of fire in Bloro area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bajaur district.

The ISPR spokesperson had said in a statement that the terrorists resorted to firing on the security forces in Bloro, Bajaur district.

The security forces had initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resultantly, four terrorists were killed.

Naib Subedar Ishtiaq (resident of Nowshera) and Sepoy Kamran (resident of Orakzai), after having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom. Three innocent civilians had also embraced shahadat due to the terrorists’ firing.

