16 Khwarij dead as security forces thwart infiltration bid on Pak-Afghan border

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Pakistan’s security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by Khwarij militants on the Pak-Afghan border, killing 16 militants, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the militants attempted to infiltrate the border in the Ghulam Khan Kaley area of North Waziristan.

The security forces promptly responded to the infiltration bid, killing 16 Khwarij militants. Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Afghan interim government to ensure effective border management to prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

The ISPR stated that Pakistan expects the Afghan interim government to fulfill its responsibilities in this regard. The security forces remain committed to securing the country’s borders and eliminating terrorism.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police thwarted a terrorist attack on police station in Lakki Marwat.

According to police officials, the incident occurred when the terrorist attacked Pezo police station in Lakki Marwat.

However, the police personnel successfully repelled the attack, causing the terrorists to flee the scene. No loss of life occurred during the attack.

Prior to this, Police foiled terrorist attack on the same Lakhani border post near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

According to police, this was the second attack in 24 hours and the third major assault in a week. Around 20 to 25 heavily armed terrorists, equipped with rocket launchers and advanced weaponry, launched the attack.

Thermal imaging cameras detected the terrorists in time, allowing police personnel to retaliate effectively.

