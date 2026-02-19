Security Forces Neutralize Four Terrorists in Lucky Marwat IBO

LUCKY MARWAT: At least four Khwarij were killed during an intense exchange of fire with security forces during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Lucky Marwat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed, according to ARY News.

According to the ISPR, the Pakistan Army’s media wing, a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The deceased militants were reportedly involved in various terrorist activities.

On the other hand, a sanitization operation is currently underway in the area to eliminate any remaining threats.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for the successful operation against the Fitna al-Khwarij.

The Premier stated that the armed forces are making significant headways against terrorism under Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, emphasizing that the entire nation stands united with the military.

He further reaffirmed the government’s unwavering determination to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Rangers arrested a most-wanted militant linked to the banned outfit Fitna al-Khawarij during an intelligence-based operation in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi, a Rangers spokesperson said.

The suspect, identified as Dost Muhammad, is a resident of Bajaur and was allegedly involved in a 2020 attack on the Assistant Commissioner of Nawagai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to officials, he and his accomplices opened fire on the government official in November 2020.

Rangers said the arrested militant was also involved in other terrorist activities, including arson attacks on government machinery. A case against him had been registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Malakand Region police station.

The suspect went into hiding in Karachi. Authorities said he was allegedly planning further acts of terrorism along with other members of the group. Raids are ongoing to apprehend his accomplices.

The arrested suspect has been handed over to CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for further investigation.