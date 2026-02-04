Security forces eliminate 197 terrorists in Balochistan operations over 72 hours

ISLAMABAD: At least 197 terrorists linked to Indian proxy “Fitna-e-Hindustan” have been killed in ongoing security operations in Balochistan over the past three days, security sources said.

According to the sources, pursuit and sanitisation operations against terrorists are still continuing across multiple areas of the province, and security forces remain on high alert.

During the three-day operation, 22 personnel of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), Police and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland and protecting innocent civilians, the sources added.

Security officials said the martyrs laid down their lives while confronting terrorist elements and ensuring the safety of the public.

The terrorists’ violence also claimed the lives of civilians. Security sources said 36 innocent civilians, including women and children, were killed in attacks carried out by the militants. The victims include Baloch citizens.

Security sources reiterated that operations will continue until all terrorist elements are eliminated and stability is fully restored in Balochistan.

A major wave of coordinated terrorist attacks struck multiple districts of Balochistan — including Quetta, Gwadar, Mastung, Noshki, Dalbandin, Kharan and Pasni — involving gunmen and suicide bombers.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said Pakistan security forces eliminated 145 terrorists following attacks in the province on Saturday.

Addressing a press in Quetta, Bugti said intelligence reports had indicated preparations for such attacks. He stated that security forces responded with bravery and killed 145 terrorists during the operations.

Bugti said the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of those who were martyred and shares their grief equally. He said the welfare and upbringing of the martyrs’ children is the responsibility of the government.

The chief minister said terrorists killed five women and three children in Gwadar, calling it a brutal act against innocent civilians. He added that those who cannot even cross a single union council are attempting to destabilise Pakistan at the behest of India.