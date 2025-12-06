Security forces operation in Dera Bugti: Five Indian sponsored terrorists sent to hell

As many as five Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell as security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Dera Bugti District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan, the Inter-Service Public Relations said, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistan Army media wing Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), during the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, five terrorists were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Earlier, at least nine terrorists belonging to Indian proxy fitna al khwarij were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an operation in Tank district following reports of militant presence. During the conduct of operation, security troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, seven khwarij were killed.

In a separate IBO carried out in Lakki Marwat district, two more khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces, ISPR added.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and target killing of innocent civilians”, according to ISPR.

The statement further noted that the sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as a relentless counter terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” by security forces of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.