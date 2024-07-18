Security forces thwart terrorist attack in Gwadar

GWADAR: Security forces thwarted a terrorist attack in Balochistan’s port city Gwadar with timely action, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the reports, the terrorists had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Mandi area during the night.

The security forces, along with the bomb disposal squad, conducted a swift and efficient operation to neutralise the threat and foil the terrorist plans.

Meanwhile, the security forces have completed clearance operation in the area.

Earlier this week, eight Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred as security forces thwarted an attack on Bannu Cantonment on July 15.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said a group of ten terrorists attacked Bannu Cantonment on Monday.

“The attempt to enter the cantonment was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into perimeter wall of the cantonment,” read the official statement.

It said suicide blast led to collapse of portion of the wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure.