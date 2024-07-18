web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

Security forces thwart terrorist attack in Gwadar

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

GWADAR: Security forces thwarted a terrorist attack in Balochistan’s port city Gwadar with timely action, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the reports, the terrorists had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Mandi area during the night.

The security forces, along with the bomb disposal squad, conducted a swift and efficient operation to neutralise the threat and foil the terrorist plans.

Meanwhile, the security forces have completed clearance operation in the area.

Earlier this week, eight Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred as security forces thwarted an attack on Bannu Cantonment on July 15.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said a group of ten terrorists attacked Bannu Cantonment on Monday.

“The attempt to enter the cantonment was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into perimeter wall of the cantonment,” read the official statement.

It said suicide blast led to collapse of portion of the wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.