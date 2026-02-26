Man shot dead by security guard in Karachi over altercation

KARACHI: A man was shot and killed by a private security guard in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi on Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Waleed Khan, son of Arif Shamim Khan, a resident of Federal B Area, Block 10.

According to police, Waleed had visited his sister’s home to attend an iftar gathering, where he reportedly got into a minor verbal altercation with the security guard.

During the confrontation, the security guard, identified as Wakeel Ahmed, opened fire on Waleed, who received three bullets.

Waleed was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they arrested Wakeel and recovered the firearm used in the incident. A case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Officials praised the timely action by North Nazimabad police, which led to the swift arrest of the suspect and recovery of the weapon.

Police emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, and appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused.

Earlier, in a separate incident in Karachi, a late-night street race turned tragic at Khayaban-e-Ittihad when a speeding car lost control and crushed a food delivery rider, leaving him dead.

According to police reports, the accident occurred at approximately 2:00 AM near the Saba Signal in the DHA neighborhood. Witnesses and police officials state that two cars were engaged in an illegal street race when one of the vehicles lost control. The car reportedly somersaulted several times before crashing into 32-year-old Farhan, a food delivery rider who was on his motorcycle on the opposite side of the road.

Farhan sustained severe head injuries and multiple fractures due to the impact of the high-speed collision.