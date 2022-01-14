Security guard dies as pistol goes off while filming TikTok video

LAHORE: A security guard died after a pistol accidentally went off while shooting a TikTok video in Lahore’s Sundar, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incidence of deaths due to the adoption of new ways of making videos for social media through TikTok could not be reduced, the passion for making videos in a unique way took another life.

As per police, the tragic incident took place in the Sundar area of Punjab, where a security guard lost his life as a pistol accidentally went off from his colleague while filming the TikTok video.

A security guard named Osama pointed a pistol near Hussain’s neck that went off while making the video, resulting in his death, the police said.

Osama has been taken into custody along with the weapon.

In a separate incident, last year, a teenager was hit and killed by a train in Lahore while being filmed walking along the railway track for a TikTok stunt.

Youth, Asif, was walking next to the tracks while his friend was filming his TikTok video. “The moving train hit him while he was posing for a video and walking on the railway track,” said police.

