Security guard killed as dacoits attack private company’s delivery van

KARACHI: A security guard was killed as dacoits attacked delivery van of a private company in New Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials said that the security guard identified as 25-year-old Umar Zaman was deployed with the private company’s delivery van.

Police spokesperson stated that the security guard opened fire on the dacoits who attempted to stop the delivery van.

As a result, one dacoit was shot in his hand however the security guard died on the spot when the dacoit opened fire on him.

Earlier, a young online taxi driver was shot dead allegedly by unknown assailants in the Safoora Town area of Karachi.

The police recovered his body from Safoora Chowk.

According to initial police inquiries, the driver, identified as Shahzeb, was coming to Karachi from Hyderabad. His bullet-ridden body was recovered from bushes near Safoora Chowk in Karachi.

The police said that the deceased’s father had turned off the car’s tracker when he found his mobile phone switched off.